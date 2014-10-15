BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
BRASILIA Oct 15 The Brazilian central bank on Wednesday eased reserve requirements on term deposits for commercial banks that step up short-term corporate loans, in a move aimed at stimulating economic growth.
With the changes in requirements policymakers are seeking to ease potential blockages in the availability of short-term credit for companies of all sizes at a time when borrowing costs are hovering at their highest levels in almost three years.
In recent months, leading default indicators have showed a slight uptick in loan delinquencies at small- and mid-sized companies, which are struggling with four years of weak growth, rising costs and narrowing profit margins.
Reuters reported on Oct. 8 that the government was considering easing reserve requirement rules on term deposits for commercial banks in a bid to free up lending for infrastructure and other investment projects. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto and Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter