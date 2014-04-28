SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazil's 2014 inflation forecast eased slightly to 6.50 percent from 6.51 percent a week ago, a central bank weekly survey with about 100 economists showed on Monday.

Growth this year is seen at 1.65 percent, edging up from the 1.63 percent forecast a week ago. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)