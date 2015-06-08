SAO PAULO, June 8 Economists raised their estimates for Brazil's consumer inflation this year in a weekly central bank survey released on Monday. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 8.39 8.46 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 3.20 3.20 3.30 3.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.00 14.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth -1.27 -1.30 1.00 1.00 Industrial output -3.20 -2.80 1.50 1.50 (Reporting by Brad Haynes)