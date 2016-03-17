BRASILIA, March 17 Brazil's central bank will
scale back its daily currency swap auctions due to a window of
opportunity offered by the current international outlook, it
said in a statement on Thursday.
The decision comes in the wake of a strong rally in the
Brazilian currency this month after the U.S. Federal
Reserve scaled back expectations of interest rate hikes and
traders bet on higher odds of Brazil's Congress impeaching
President Dilma Rousseff.
