US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 6 Brazil's central bank on Friday announced it will extend its program of daily interventions in the foreign exchange market past June 30, without providing additional details.
The bank said it will communicate the details of the extended program at a later date. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON, April 21 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Friday there was no surprise from his perspective in U.S. President Donald Trump's statements lashing out against trade with Canada, but that officials behind the scenes were open to discussions.