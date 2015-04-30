By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 Brazil's central bank
signaled on Thursday that it will reduce the roll over pace of
currency swaps that expire in June, a move that could weigh down
the real.
The signal comes as the bank paid a record 34.5 billion
reais ($11.5 billion) in March to holders of those swaps, which
are derivatives that provide investors with protection against
currency losses, boosting the value of the Brazilian currency.
The swap-related loss was among the main reasons why Brazil
posted a nominal budget deficit in March of 69.25 billion reais,
the second-worst monthly result since records began in 2001.
The central bank said in a statement that it will auction as
many as 8,100 swaps on Monday.
If the bank continues to sell the same number of contracts
per day until the end of May, it will roll over about 80 percent
of the $9.66 billion worth of swaps that mature on June 1.
In a step to remove policies that kept the real artificially
overvalued, the central bank in late March ended its forex
intervention program, which consisted of selling a daily amount
of currency swaps.
It said on that occasion, however, that it would continue to
roll over the stock of outstanding swaps. In April, it renewed
nearly 100 percent of the swaps that expire in the beginning of
May.
