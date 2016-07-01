BRASILIA, July 1 Brazil's central bank aims to
reduce its stock of currency swaps and does not rule out direct
intervention in the forex market to reduce volatility, central
bank governor Ilan Goldfajn said in an interview published by
newspaper Valor Economico on Friday.
Goldfajn, who took over the bank's presidency in June, said
the objective of the bank's currency policy is to have a
free-floating exchange rate and reduce the currency swaps stock
that stands at a little over $60 billion.
"It seems appropriate to reduce the stock of exchange
instruments," Goldfajn was quoted as saying by the newspaper. He
did not specify how the bank will reduce the stock, but added:
"We will see when there is a window of opportunity."
Over the last three years the bank had built up a stock of
more than $100 billion worth of currency swaps, which function
like dollar sales to investors but cost taxpayers dearly when
the real declines.
The central bank under Goldfajn's predecessor Alexandre
Tombini had sharply reduced that stock by selling reverse
currency swaps in recent months to weaken the real.
But the bank put that instrument aside for more than one
month as the new chief took charge, fostering bets that Goldfajn
could be more willing to tolerate a stronger currency.
On Friday, the bank resumed its interventions by selling
$500 million worth of reverse currency swaps after the real
posted its biggest monthly gain in 13 years in June.
The real has appreciated around 30 percent since its record
low reached in mid-January as investors raised their bets on a
change of government that would be positive for an economy in
its second year of recession.
In May, President Dilma Rousseff was suspended to stand
trial in the Senate on charges of breaking fiscal rules. She
denies any wrongdoing.
Her replacement, vice president Michel Temer, has vowed to
reduce state intervention in the economy and bolster private
investment.
Goldfajn, 50, who quit as chief economist of Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA to join the central bank, did not rule out purchasing
dollars to build up international reserves and limit currency
volatility.
"If you ask me about buying reserves I'm not going to
answer... but (reducing) swaps is something that comes before
that," Goldfajn said.
