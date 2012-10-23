* Central bank chief sees economy speeding up, prices under control

* Slow pace of global recovery a lingering worry- Tombini

SAO PAULO Oct 23 Brazilians should continue to consume and invest in the country to help along an economic recovery even as the health of the global economy remains uncertain, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

Tombini told a crowd of businessmen at an event in Sao Paulo that Brazil's economic growth should reach a 4 percent annualized pace in the second half of this year and in 2013, and that inflation is under control.

"Independent of the global outlook, this is a time to look inward and to continue to invest and consume in the country," he said at the event.

Tombini has led an aggressive drive by President Dilma Rousseff to lower some of the world's highest interest rates in a bid to bring back the impressive pace of growth that made Brazil a star among emerging market nations.

The central bank has signaled a yearlong easing cycle may be over, but many analysts worry that Brazil could suffer from high inflation in coming years if interest rates remain at current record lows for a prolonged time.