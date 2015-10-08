BRIEF-Cartier Resources Inc to sell 22.25 mln common shares of company
* Cartier Resources announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement
LIMA Oct 8 Brazil's long-term inflation goals are likely to be met despite recent market turbulence caused by political uncertainty, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday.
Speaking on a panel with other Latin American central bankers in Lima, Tombini said inflation expectations have been re-anchored over the long-term horizon, though he stressed that fiscal adjustment should occur more quickly. (Reporting by Mitra Taj and Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Writing by Asher Levine)
May 8 Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, said the balance in its high-interest savings accounts (HISA) is expected to slump to about C$192 million ($140 million) on Monday, down 50 percent from a week ago.