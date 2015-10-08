LIMA Oct 8 Brazil's long-term inflation goals are likely to be met despite recent market turbulence caused by political uncertainty, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday.

Speaking on a panel with other Latin American central bankers in Lima, Tombini said inflation expectations have been re-anchored over the long-term horizon, though he stressed that fiscal adjustment should occur more quickly. (Reporting by Mitra Taj and Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Writing by Asher Levine)