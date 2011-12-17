* Land ownership uncertainty scares away investment
SAO PAULO Dec 17 The Japanese controlled
venture company Cenibra may abandon a $2.5 billion Brazilian
pulp project due to uncertainty over government policy on
foreign land purchases, a paper said on Saturday.
In August of 2010, Brazil's attorney general issued a
finding that has cast doubt on the value of new investments
into commercial forests and large scale farming by
foreign-owned companies.
Paulo Eduardo Brant, chief executive of Cenibra, which is
controlled by a consortium of Japanese pulp and paper companies
- Oji Paper, Itochu and Nippon Paper - told the local Estado de
S. Paulo newspaper that rising local labor costs were also
turning its project less attractive.
"Unless there is some change in the (attorney general's)
finding, the project is practically discarded," Brant said
about Cenibra's investment in a new pulp plant and commercial
forests in the state of Minas Gerais.
The pulp and paper industry, which is very capital
intensive, has been particularly hit hard by the new government
policy restricting the size of land foreigners can own. Tens of
billions of dollars in investments in the pulp and paper
industry alone have been suspended over the past year.
The government began taking a more protectionist stance to
foreign land ownership after deep-pocketed companies and
investment funds started snapping up large tracts of land,
driving up local prices and creating increased competition for
local farming interests.
Facing the additional challenges of a stronger local real
against the dollar and a quickly rising minimum wage in the
past years, the new legal uncertainty over ownership of land
has induced many investors to reassess, scale-down or put on
hold projects planned for Brazil.