* Tombini says rate decisions based on technical analysis

* Unusual statement in response to local newspaper editorial

BRASILIA May 9 Brazil's central bank has "total autonomy" to decide on monetary policy without interference from other areas of government, the bank's chief said on We dnesday in response to a newspaper editorial.

Alexandre Tombini, who has led an aggressive rate-cutting cycle in Latin America's top economy, was responding to an editorial from local newspaper Estado de S. Paulo that claimed the bank had lost its de-facto autonomy to set interest rates.

In the editorial, the newspaper said the bank had been "domesticated" by the administration of President Dilma Rousseff, yielding to pressure to lower rates, to the detriment of inflation goals.

"All decisions taken by the current board follow strictly technical criteria and review," Tombini said in an unusual statement from the central bank.

The bank has trimmed 350 basis points off its so-called Selic benchmark rate since August and hinted it could lower rates to record lows as inflation eases and the economic recovery remains weak. The rate is currently at 9 percent, only 25 basis points above the record low.

That dovish stance is at the heart of Rousseff's drive to revive an economy that is struggling to recover after it almost slid into recession in late 2011.

Some analysts have criticized Tombini for what they say is an overly-aggressive easing cycle aimed at satisfying the government's wishes for stronger economic growth this year. Lower rates could risk official inflation targets in the future, some analysts say.

Though Brazil's central bank lacks formal independence, it enjoys operational autonomy to set monetary policy.

Inflation rose at its fastest pace in one year in April from March, though it eased from the same period a year earlier.

In a politically risky move, Rousseff changed the century-old rules on the remuneration of savings accounts last week to pave the way for lower rates. Brazil's are currently among the world's highest.