* Tombini says rate decisions based on technical analysis
* Unusual statement in response to local newspaper editorial
BRASILIA May 9 Brazil's central bank has "total
autonomy" to decide on monetary policy without interference from
other areas of government, the bank's chief said on We dnesday in
response to a newspaper editorial.
Alexandre Tombini, who has led an aggressive rate-cutting
cycle in Latin America's top economy, was responding to an
editorial from local newspaper Estado de S. Paulo that claimed
the bank had lost its de-facto autonomy to set interest rates.
In the editorial, the newspaper said the bank had been
"domesticated" by the administration of President Dilma
Rousseff, yielding to pressure to lower rates, to the detriment
of inflation goals.
"All decisions taken by the current board follow strictly
technical criteria and review," Tombini said in an unusual
statement from the central bank.
The bank has trimmed 350 basis points off its so-called
Selic benchmark rate since August and hinted it could lower
rates to record lows as inflation eases and the economic
recovery remains weak. The rate is currently at 9 percent, only
25 basis points above the record low.
That dovish stance is at the heart of Rousseff's drive to
revive an economy that is struggling to recover after it almost
slid into recession in late 2011.
Some analysts have criticized Tombini for what they say is
an overly-aggressive easing cycle aimed at satisfying the
government's wishes for stronger economic growth this year.
Lower rates could risk official inflation targets in the future,
some analysts say.
Though Brazil's central bank lacks formal independence, it
enjoys operational autonomy to set monetary policy.
Inflation rose at its fastest pace in one year in April from
March, though it eased from the same period a year earlier.
In a politically risky move, Rousseff changed the
century-old rules on the remuneration of savings accounts last
week to pave the way for lower rates. Brazil's are currently
among the world's highest.