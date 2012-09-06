* Bank not ready to commit to end of easing cycle
* Any extra rate cut should be done with "maximum" caution
* Spike in food prices poses short-term inflation risk
* Upcoming data could determine bank's next step-analysts
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, Sept 6 Brazil's central bank signaled
it was wrapping up a year-long policy easing cycle, but left the
door open for a final rate cut as it sees inflation remaining
under control, according to minutes released Thursday from its
last monetary policy meeting.
Central bank policymakers said they were confident the
sluggish economy would pick up speed in the coming months and
that the pace of annual inflation would return to a downward
trajectory after a temporary spike in food prices.
The bank cut its benchmark Selic rate for the ninth straight
time to an all-time low of 7.5 percent on Aug. 29 to bolster an
economy that has reacted very slowly to a flurry of tax and rate
cuts.
The minutes showed that the central bank was not yet ready
to end the rate-cutting cycle, even after acknowledging it had
some worries about quickening inflation.
The bank reiterated that any additional interest-rate cut
should be done with "maximum" caution, which analysts interpret
to mean a smaller rate cut in future of 25 basis points.
"The current easing cycle may have ended in August, or is
just one small iteration, step away from ending; upcoming data
will tell," said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist
with Goldman Sachs in New York.
Inflation has surprised on the upside, as higher food prices
in August stoked inflation to its fastest pace for that month in
five years. Since July, 12-month inflation has also reverted its
downward trend, moving away from the center of the official
target of 4.5 percent.
At 5.24 percent, annual inflation remains below the target
ceiling, but may pressure the central bank to soon end its
aggressive rate-cutting campaign, which has trimmed 500 basis
points off its benchmark Selic rate since August 2011.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee, known as Copom, hinted
it was worried about short-term inflation, but expects a recent
jump in commodities prices to be temporary, the minutes said.
"The outlook for inflation since the last Copom meeting,
although for the short term has been negatively impacted by
supply shocks related to weather events, domestic and foreign,
remained favorable over longer period," the bank said in the
minutes.
Although it expects 12-month inflation rate to continue
converging toward the official target (of 4.5 percent plus or
minus 2 percentage points), the bank recognized in its reference
scenarios that inflation should remain above the center of the
target in 2012, 2013 and the first half of 2014.
Yields on Brazil's interest rate futures were
nearly unchanged for the nearest dated contracts on Thursday, as
traders were split on whether the minutes presaged the end of
the current interest-rate cycle.
RECOVERY AHEAD
After a year of aggressive rate cuts and more than a dozen
government stimulus packages, the Brazilian economy is finally
showing some signs of life. Still, even with that massive
stimulus, the economy is seen growing less than 2 percent this
year, much slower than 7.5 percent expansion in 2010.
The bank said in the minutes that the delayed effects of
monetary and fiscal stimulus should support activity ahead.
"The Copom argues that, although the expansion of domestic
demand has moderated, the outlook for economic activity in the
following semesters are favorable," the bank said.
It stressed that government efforts to open up key
infrastructure projects to the private sector are poised to
increase investment during this and coming semesters.
It added that the probability of "extreme events" in global
financial markets had decreased since its previous rate-setting
meeting in July.
A fall in investment slowed the pace of the economic
recovery during the second quarter. Low spending on capital
goods and a slowdown in credit disbursement also pose a
challenge for the recovery ahead, analysts say.
Aiming to spur longer-term growth, President Dilma Rousseff
is aiming to lower the country's infamously high output costs
known locally as the "Brazil Cost."
In August, she unveiled measures to lure $66 billion in
private capital to refurbish the country's decaying roads and
railways. She also plans to announce hefty cuts to electricity
rates and more concessions of airports and seaports.