SAO PAULO Nov 1 The Brazilian central bank's
current intervention program in foreign exchange markets has no
set end date, the bank's director of monetary policy, Aldo
Mendes said on Friday.
The program, in which the central bank is offering up to $60
billion in currency swaps and repurchase agreements, was
originally designed to last until the end of the year, but can
be extended if necessary.
"The program is under way, has no set end date. We signaled
it would be in place until December, at least, and in my opinion
it has been an absolute success," Mendes said.