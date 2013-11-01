SAO PAULO Nov 1 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse, launched a new product on Friday to register and identify bank certificates of deposit and mortgage-linked notes, a senior executive said.

The new platform was designed for brokerages, and aims to increase visibility and data on final buyers, Carlos Ratto, senior vice president for sales and products at Cetip, said at an event in Sao Paulo on Friday.

The decision comes after FGC, a privately held deposit guarantee fund, had difficulty finding owners of securities known in Brazil as CDBs and LCIs, he added. The securities were issued by bankrupt lender Banco BVA SA.