* Profit in line with estimates

* Revenue jumps 12.3 pct from year earlier

SAO PAULO, March 8 Fourth-quarter profit at Cetip, Latin America's largest clearinghouse for securities, surged in line with analysts' forecasts as lower operating expenses and rising registration and custody revenue made up for slowing sales of vehicle liens.

Net income at the São Paulo-based company rose more than five-fold to 64.9 million reais compared with a pro-forma 11.9 million reais in the year-earlier quarter, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of five analysts forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 64.4 million reais.

Profit rose 16.9 percent from 55.5 million reais in the third quarter.

Revenue rose 12.3 percent to 218.57 million reais compared with the pro-forma 194.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2010. Revenue was virtually unchanged from the 218.60 million reais recorded in the third quarter.