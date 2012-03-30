* Request is appeal of injunction denied in February
* Injunction seeks fines of about $275 million a day
* Appeal follows Chevron, Transocean ban suit by union
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 30 A Brazilian prosecutor
requested an injunction this week barring U.S. oil company
Chevron and drill-rig operator Transocean from operating in
Brazil as part of a record $10.9 billion environmental lawsuit
over a November oil spill.
The prosecutor wants a Federal court in Rio de Janeiro to
ban Chevron and Transocean from extracting or transporting
petroleum, to take immediate action to clean up a November oil
spill, and to fully kill the well that led to the spill.
The injunction request asks for fines of 500 million reais
($275 million) for every day in violation of the ban and another
500 million reais a day for violation of the order to clean up
environmental damage and kill the well.
The request is the same as one denied by another Federal
judge in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 24. The lawsuit is the biggest
environmental lawsuit in Brazilian history.
Chevron says it stopped the flow of oil in Frade in four
days and have cleaned up the spill. Earlier this month they
asked for and received permission to stop operations at the
field.
Earlier this week, Brazil's largest oil workers union also
asked a federal court in Rio de Janeiro to block the companies
from operating in Brazil and sought unspecified
damages.
If the injunction is granted Chevron will lose rights to its
Frade field which has absorbed about $2 billion in investment
and was producing about 80,000 barrels a day of oil just before
the November spill.
Transocean has 10 drilling rigs operating in Brazil,
including the Sedco 706 drill platform that drill the well that
leaked in the Frade field. Each of the rigs costs about $1
billion and earns hundreds of thousands of dollars a day in
lease fees.
Most of Transocean's rigs in the country work for Brazil's
state-led oil company Petrobras.
The November oil spill on Chevron's offshore Frade field
northeast of Rio de Janeiro leaked about 3,000 barrels of oil
into the ocean, less than 0.1 percent of the 4.9 million barrel
2010 BP oil spill disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.
An official with Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, told a
Brazilian Senate committee on March 22 that an ANP report found
that Chevron was not "negligent" in the spill incident, though
they committed operational and safety violations and improperly
designed the well that led to the leak.
The official also said that the spill caused no discernable
environmental damage.
"Chevron Brasil is confident that at all times it acted
diligently and appropriately, and in accordance with the best
practices in the oil industry as well as within the Plan of
Development as approved by regulators," Chevron spokesman Kurt
Glaubitz said in a statement sent by e-mail.
There was no discernable environmental impact to marine life
or human health, no oil has reached Brazil's coast and the
company has no information that anyone was harmed as a result of
the incident, he added.
Chevron and Transocean have both said they consider the
civil case is excessive. Transocean officials were not
immediately available for comment.
The companies and 17 of their employees also face a criminal
charges that carry jail terms of up to 31 years. The companies
have said they have committed no crimes and will defend their
employees.
Chevron rose 0.4 percent to $107.24 in New York. Transocean
rose 2.93 percent to 49.25 Swiss francs.