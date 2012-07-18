RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 Brazil's national oil
regulator will report on Thursday that Chevron could
have avoided an offshore spill last November by following its
own procedures manuals, the agency said in a statement.
The report, which follows months of investigation by the
agency after a spill in the Frade field off Rio de Janeiro, will
also say that the amount of oil that leaked into the ocean by
the spill totaled 3,700 barrels.
Previously, Chevron and the regulator had estimated the
spill between 2,400 and 3,000 barrels.
Brazil's oil regulator, known as the ANP, detailed the
conclusions in a statement after inquiries by Reuters. The full
findings of the report are scheduled to be released on
Wednesday.
Chevron could not immediately be reached for comment. The
ANP in the statement said it has already shared its findings
with the company.