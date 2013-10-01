* Prosecutors sought $18 billion, settled for $135 million
* Spill caused no discernable damage to environment -ANP
* Frade field output fell 36 pct in August from July
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 A Brazilian federal judge
on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against No. 2 U.S. oil company
Chevron Corp after approving a negotiated settlement, a
decision that closes a nearly two-year legal battle over an oil
spill in November 2011.
Brazilian prosecutors sought 40 billion reais ($18 billion)
in damages from Chevron and offshore drilling contractor
Transocean Ltd for a 3,600-barrel leak in the Frade
offshore oil field Chevron operates northeast of Rio de Janeiro.
Prosecutors also filed criminal charges against the
companies and 17 of their employees. A judge rejected those
charges, but prosecutors are appealing.
The dismissal came after Judge Raffaele Felice Pirro of the
federal court in Rio de Janeiro accepted an "adjustment of
conduct" deal with Chevron that commits the company to spending
about 300 million reais ($135 million) in compensatory
activities. Chevron and the government agencies that signed the
accord said Transocean had no responsibility for the spill.
The case, the largest-ever environmental lawsuit in
Brazilian history, raised questions about the cost of doing
business in the nation's high-risk oil business and the ability
of prosecutors to assess proper penalties.
While the spill caused no discernible environmental damage,
was dispersed within days, never came within 100 kilometers (62
miles) of shore and resulted in no injuries, Chevron and its
partners had to stop producing for about a year and a half.
Brazilian petroleum regulator ANP fined Chevron for failing to
follow drilling plans, but absolved the company of negligence.
The damages sought were many times larger than those U.S.
courts awarded plaintiffs against operator BP Plc in the
much larger 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill, which fouled beaches,
damaged fisheries and killed 11 people in the Gulf of Mexico.
Chevron owns 52 percent of Frade and is the field operator.
Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
owns 30 percent and Frade Japão, a joint venture between
Japanese trading companies Sojitz Corp and Inpex Corp
, owns 18 percent. Petrobras, Sojitz and Inpex were
never named in the civil or criminal lawsuits.
Both Chevron and Transocean welcomed the decision in short
statements from their press offices. Chevron added that 95.2
million reais, or about a third of the initial settlement value,
will be spent on social and environmental programs approved by
prosecutors, the ANP and environmental protection agency Ibama.
Chevron will still have expenses for additional safety
equipment such as service boats in the Frade field. It will need
to monitor and trap small oil seepages from the sea-floor, some
of which might have nothing to do with the initial spill.
Frade produced 12,645 barrels of oil and equivalent natural
gas per day in August, 36 percent less than in July, and less
than a fifth of 72,000 boepd at its peak just before the spill,
the ANP said in its monthly report on Tuesday. Chevron's average
August share was 8,921 boepd.
Chevron shares fell 0.15 percent to close at $121.32 on the
New York Stock Exchange, its lowest since Sept. 6. Transocean
rose 1.08 percent to $44.98, the stock's biggest one-day gain in
three weeks.