* Chevron halts output after navy spots oil stains
* Regulator ANP allows Chevron to stop production
* Spill in November led to $11.1 billion civil suit
(Recasts to add court decision, production halt)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jeb Blount
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17 A
Brazilian court on Saturday barred 17 executives from Chevron
and Transocean from leaving Brazil, pending
criminal charges related to a high-profile oil spill last
November.
A federal judge in Rio de Janeiro state granted a request
from prosecutors who are pressing for charges against both
firms, a spokesman for prosecutor Eduardo Oliveira said in a
phone interview. George Buck, who heads Chevron's Brazil unit,
and the other 16 executives must turn in their passports to the
police within 24 hours, the spokesman said.
Charges are expected to be filed on Tuesday or Wednesday,
according to the prosecutors' press office.
The court decision came a day after the Brazilian navy
spotted a thin stain of oil extending for about 0.6 mile (1 km)
in offshore field Frade, which was also the site of last year's
spill. U.S.-based Chevron said in a statement it halted
production at Frade on Saturday after winning permission from
Brazilian oil industry regulator ANP.
Neither Chevron nor any of its executives "have been
formally notified of any action by the judiciary yet," the
company statement said. "Any legal decision will be abided by
the company and its employees. We will defend the company and
its employees."
Prosecutors want to press a criminal indictment of Buck and
other executives from Chevron and Swiss-based offshore drilling
company Transocean, three government sources told Reuters in
January. Transocean's rig was used in the Frade field.
It is up to a judge to determine whether to accept the
charges and proceed with indictments.
Chevron's spill in November leaked as many as 3,000 barrels
from sea-floor cracks. It resulted in an $11 billion civil
lawsuit, the largest environmental damages case in Brazil's
history, although the total amount of oil was less than 0.1
percent of the BP spill in 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico.
Chevron's troubles in Brazil could force it to rethink
Latin American strategies. A shortage of trained workers,
engineers and equipment has driven up costs in Brazil, and
Chevron faces an $18 billion environmental verdict in Ecuador.
Chevron is stopping production plans to better assess its
"reservoir management plans" in Brazil, where it has spent over
$2 billion developing the largest foreign-run oil field. The
suspension will shut down a field with the capacity to produce
80,000 barrels a day, more than 3 percent of Brazil's oil
output.
Chevron, which made public on Thursday the request to
suspend output at Frade, said the plan was supported by its
partners in the field: Brazilian state oil company Petrobras
and Frade Japan, which is owned by Japan's Inpex
, Japanese trading house Sojitz and Japanese
state oil and metals group JOGMEC.
Chevron owns 52 percent of Frade and operates the field.
Petrobras owns 30 percent and Frade Japan, 18 percent.
"The decision to request the temporary shut-in of production
is a precautionary measure," Chevron said in the statement. "The
company will conduct a comprehensive technical study and prepare
a complementary study to better understand the geological
features of the area, working with partners."
NAVY SPOTS STAINS
Navy staff found the stain on Friday after flying over the
area off Brazil's Atlantic coast, according to a statement late
on Friday. The navy, the ANP and environmental protection agency
Ibama will monitor and coordinate actions with Chevron to
control the stain, the statement added.
Most of the oil coming from the leak is being captured by
specially built containment devices, Chevron said, adding
additional devices would be installed as needed.
Chevron said on Thursday there was no evidence that the new
leak and the one in November were related.
Natural oil leaks in the Campos Basin, home to the Frade
field, are common, Cleveland Jones, a geologist at UFRJ, the
state university of Rio de Janeiro, said in an interview.
"Until there is some proof, there is a good chance that this
leak is a natural occurrence, not something to do with Chevron,"
he said. "Leaks of this size are common, and are how people
realized there was oil in the area in the first place."'
ANP, Brazil's navy and Ibama officials will meet early next
week to assess the situation.
($1 = 1.80 reais)
(Additional reporting by Maria Pia Palermo in Rio de Janeiro;
Editing by Peter Cooney)