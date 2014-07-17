BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises completes acquisition of Federal-Mogul
* Icahn Enterprises completes acquisition of Federal-Mogul Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, July 17 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will sign a deal on Thursday to sell 60 E-190 commercial passenger jets to two Chinese airlines, two diplomatic sources told Reuters, asking not to be named because the deal had not been formalized.
The agreement will be signed later Thursday morning after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, the sources said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Icahn Enterprises completes acquisition of Federal-Mogul Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25,2015