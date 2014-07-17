BRASILIA, July 17 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will sign a deal on Thursday to sell 60 E-190 commercial passenger jets to two Chinese airlines, two diplomatic sources told Reuters, asking not to be named because the deal had not been formalized.

The agreement will be signed later Thursday morning after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, the sources said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)