By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, July 16
BRASILIA, July 16 Brazil hopes that during a
visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping it can boost ties with its
biggest trade partner beyond the exchange of commodities for
manufactured goods, but that may be wishful thinking.
Accords China will sign with Brazil when Xi meets with
President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday focus on improving
infrastructure to make sure raw materials China is hungry for
make it to port, with railways a top priority.
Brazilian officials are portraying Xi's state visit as a
milestone in deepening a strategic partnership that will lead to
Chinese investments in Brazil's manufacturing industry.
Trade between China and Brazil soared to $83.3 billion last
year from $3.2 billion in 2002, with iron ore, soy and oil
making up the bulk of Brazilian exports.
The Chinese have been making investment promises for years
and failed to deliver. Three years after announcing plans to
invest $2 billion in a soy-crushing plant and a giant storage
hub in western Bahia, Chongqing Grain Group Corp has only
managed to bulldoze a 100-hectare (250-acre) field.
There have been few success stories in the trickle of
investment that has come in. Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of
China's largest automotive groups, has shelved a plan to build a
1 billion Brazilian reais ($450 million) truck factory in Brazil
after falling out with its Brazilian partner.
Analysts say the Chinese are not interested in investing in
manufacturing in Latin America, especially in Brazil where labor
costs are high and regulatory hurdles abound.
"The Brazilians have to understand that Brazil is not
terribly attractive," said Riordan Roett, Western Hemisphere
director at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International
Studies in Washington. "There is no growth in credit and the
government has not delivered on promises to improve
infrastructure. The Chinese are very much aware of that."
Unless Brazil can become more competitive, Chinese
investment will go to Asian countries, or those in the
burgeoning Pacific alliance, like Mexico, Roett said.
Brazilian officials say China wants to enter partnerships to
build railways to ship grains and minerals to Brazilian ports.
Projects under consideration include railways to the ports
of Ilheus in the state of Bahia and Itaqui in Maranhao, which
are closer to the Panama Canal and would lower freight costs.
China is also interested in studying a railway across the
Andes to the Pacific coast of Peru, which could shorten the
trade route significantly, a trade ministry official said.
Brazilian officials expect no progress during Xi's visit in
resolving an impasse over China's refusal to allow giant, bulk
iron ore carriers used by Brazil's Vale SA to dock at
Chinese ports, forcing the miner to transship cargoes from ports
in the Philippines and Malaysia and increasing its costs.
Brazilian efforts to manufacture goods in China have also
run into problems. China has not approved plans by Brazil's
biggest bus maker Marcopolo to build a factory or
plane maker Embraer to refit its plant in Harbin to
make E-190 passenger planes.
