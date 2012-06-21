* Brazil, China ink aviation, mining, finance deals
* Accords to help Embraer assemble jets in China
* China is Brazil's largest single trading partner
* Growth in both economies is losing steam abruptly
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 Brazil and China on
Thursday signed a handful of trade agreements aimed at boosting
investment and commerce flows for the coming decade, at a time
when economic growth in both emerging market powerhouses is
losing momentum abruptly.
China, the world's second largest economy, is Brazil's
biggest export market, and Brazil officials hailed the accord as
critical to the South American country's growth.
Under the agreements signed by Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, relations between the
nations will rise to the status of a "global strategic
partnership," highlighting their growing influence in the global
economy.
Rousseff and Jiabao, who is in Brazil to attend the U.N.
Rio+20 sustainable development summit, also agreed upon a common
agenda of investments in the mining, industrial, aviation and
infrastructure sectors that should encourage commerce flows
between the two nations.
Speaking at the summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian Finance
Minister Guido Mantega said the accords should provide a boost
to manufacturing and sales by Brazilian airplane maker Embraer
in China. Embraer, the world's largest maker of
regional planes, for years was barred from producing jets in
China, the world's fastest-growing market for commercial and
executive aviation.
"The relation with China is greatly relevant for us because
it is our most important trading partner," Mantega said. "In
spite of a potential slowdown, China will keep being the place
where to do business, a dynamic economy."
The accords follow recent trade tensions between the two
countries. Since Rousseff took office early in 2011, Brazilian
officials have complained of barriers facing its manufactured
exports in China. They have also blamed the Chinese with
flooding Brazilian markets with cheap imports.
The deals come as Rousseff, a results-oriented pragmatist,
is pressing China to buy more products from Brazilian
manufacturers as part of a broader push aimed at reducing the
South American nation's dependence on sales of raw materials
such as iron ore, oil and soybeans.
In April last year, the Chinese government allowed Embraer
to start assembling executive jets in China, giving the company
a lifeline in a massive market where its future was in doubt.
For years Embraer tried to produce regional aircraft in
China. That approval never came, in part because China is
developing a rival regional plane, prompting Embraer to home in
on China's business jet market instead.
Embraer's China joint venture, Harbin Aircraft Ltd, would be
ready to start producing smaller business jets in 18 to 24
months, Embraer Chief Executive Frederico Curado said at the
time.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Alonso Soto; Additional
reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)