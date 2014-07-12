BRASILIA, July 12 Brazil will announce the sale
of about 25 planes made by Embraer SA to Chinese
airlines on Thursday during a visit by China's President Xi
Jinping, a Brazilian official said.
President Dilma Rousseff's international affairs advisor,
Marco Aurelio Garcia, said on Friday that the aircraft sale and
plans for cooperation in infrastructure projects in Brazil, such
as railways, will be among a series of agreements to be
unveiled.
Embraer has been seeking to expand its manufacturing
operations in China, a key market for the world's third-largest
commercial planemaker.
But plans to refit its regional jet plant in Harbin to make
the larger E-Jets were not approved by Chinese authorities as
China is investing in a competitor in that size of aircraft.
Instead, Embraer is making the Legacy 650 business jet in
Harbin, though the outlook for Chinese business jet sales has
dimmed recently with a general chilling of conspicuous
consumption in China.
Xi will make a state visit to Brasilia after attending a
summit of the BRICS leading emerging market nations that will
launch a development bank and emergency reserves fund to advance
financial cooperation between the five nations, Brazil, China,
India, Russia and South Africa.
