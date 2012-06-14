By Leonardo Goy and Ana Flor
| BRASILIA, June 13
BRASILIA, June 13 Brazil will announce 15
billion reais ($7.2 billion) in urban sanitation and road
investments in coming weeks, the country's cities minister,
Aguinaldo Ribeiro, said on Wednesday.
The investment plan will direct 5 billion reais toward
paving roads and 10 billion reais toward basic sanitation as
Brazil approaches municipal elections in October and President
Dilma Rousseff tries to revive economic growth, which helped
sweep her into office.
The funds originating from the Treasury will come on top of
the 50 billion reais the government has already earmarked in
so-called economic acceleration packages aimed at infrastructure
in preparation for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Rio Olympics.
Overdue investments in roads, airports, ports, sewage and
other infrastructure are seen by economists as essential to
putting Brazil on the path to sustainable growth, after major
macroeconomic reforms in the 1990s and the emergence of a new
middle class in the past decade fell into place.
The government has been attempting to prod the economy into
motion by slashing interest rates, cutting taxes and weakening
the currency, after growth nearly slipped into negative
territory late last year and has been slow to bounce back.
The pending midterm municipal elections will be viewed by
analysts as a referendum on the Rousseff government, which is
now 18 months into its first four-year term.
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Peter Cooney)