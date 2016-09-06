By Marcelo Teixeira
| SAO PAULO, Sept 6
SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazil could increase its
carbon emissions by up to 21 percent from 2014 to 2030 and still
meet its pledge under the 2015 Paris climate agreement to fight
global warming, according to a study released on Tuesday.
The country based its goals on an outdated inventory on
greenhouse gas emissions, which makes it much easier to meet the
goals, said the report, asking the government to quickly adjust
its commitments.
"It would certainly create a large embarrassment for the
country if the adjustment is not made," said Andre Ferretti,
coordinator of the not-for-profit Climate Observatory
organization.
Brazil has pledged to cut its carbon emissions by 37 percent
by 2025 and by 43 percent by 2030, on absolute terms, compared
with 2005 numbers. The plan was considered ambitious by experts
when released last year.
The 2015 Paris climate deal, signed by almost 200 nations
last year, is the only multilateral agreement tackling rising
carbon emissions, which scientists blame for increasing the
planet's temperatures.
Brazil's case came up, according to experts, after the
country released its third inventory of greenhouse gases earlier
this year.
The inventory used new models to calculate carbon releases
and sequestrations from land use changes. Those numbers rose for
both deforestation (carbon release) and forest restoration
(carbon sequestration).
"Brazil's Paris pledge has 2005 as its starting point for
comparison, a year when deforestation was very high," said Tasso
Azevedo, a forestry and climate expert who collaborated on the
study.
As a result, the Climate Observatory says emissions in that
year were much higher than considered when the Brazilian
government drew its goals for Paris using a previous inventory.
In the same way, the amount of carbon that restored forests
would suck from the atmosphere during the years up to 2030 also
increased, facilitating the effort Brazil would have to make to
meet its pledge, since most of its emissions come from land use.
The study says Brazil's 2005 carbon emissions in fact
reached 2.8 billion tonnes and not 2.13 billion as stated
previously.
There was no immediate comment from Brazil's Environment
Ministry regarding the study or the possible need to adjust its
Paris pledge.
Brazil leads the world on carbon reductions. They fell from
a peak of 3.4 billion tonnes in 1991, when Amazon destruction
was rampant, to 1.32 billion tonnes in 2014.
But as deforestation fell and stabilized recently, other
sectors, such as energy, increased their shares of carbon
emissions.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Dan Grebler)