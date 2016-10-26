SAO PAULO Oct 26 Increased deforestation led to
a 3.5 percent jump in Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions in 2015
despite an economic recession that reduced levels of the gases
produced by the energy, transportation and industrial sectors,
researchers said.
An annual report released on Wednesday by Brazil's Climate
Observatory said emissions last year reached 1.92 billion tonnes
of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), with deforestation
contributing 884 million tonnes.
Brazil is going through its worst recession since the Great
Depression. The economy shrank by 3.5 percent last year and is
expected to contract 3 percent this year.
The rise in emissions despite the sharp economic slowdown
raised questions by analysts about the government's ability to
meet its commitments under the Paris climate agreement.
Brazil pledged to cut emissions by 43 percent by 2030,
compared to 2005 levels.
"If emissions rose during a recession, if deforestation
increased while the economy was contracting, we wonder what
could happen when Brazil resumes economic growth," Climate
Observatory's executive secretary Carlos Rittl told reporters.
Heat-trapping gases from the energy sector fell 5.3 percent
in 2015, as power consumption in Brazil dropped for the first
time in years.
Emissions from transportation, in a country that moves most
of its freight by truck, fell 16 percent as the recession
impacted the use of diesel and gasoline.
Greenhouse gases from the industrial sector fell 1.2
percent, with carbon intensive cement production largely
contributing to the result as builders put the brakes on new
projects.
Deforestation in Brazil jumped 24 percent last year, when
6,207 square kilometers of forests were destroyed. It was the
first large increase in deforestation in four years.
"Deforestation in the Amazon should fall to around 3,000
square kilometers per year if we want to be in a position to
meet our climate commitments," said Tasso Azevedo, a forest and
climate expert who coordinated the study. (here)
Destruction of Amazon forests was in the past often linked
to clearance of land for the cultivation of crops such as
soybeans or for ranching. But Marcio Astrini, Amazon campaign
coordinator for Greenpeace, said deforestation was less and less
related to food production or commodities prices.
According to him, land grabbers boosted forest destruction
seeking to guarantee possession of vast swaths of public land in
the Amazon before a new rural register enters into force in
2017.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
