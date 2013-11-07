BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 net profit down 52.4 pct y/y
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
SAO PAULO Nov 7 Brazil exported 2.8 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in October, up from 2.58 million a year earlier, making it the biggest monthly export number so far this year from the world's largest supplier of the commodity, coffee export association Cecafe said on Thursday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
April 16 Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd