* Mid-August rains triggered flowering in important coffee
areas
* Development of flowers to beans depends on adequate
weather
* Risk of lower yields if blooming fails to develop well
By Reese Ewing
ESPIRITO SANTO DO PINHAL, Brazil, Sept 1 (Reuters) -
W idespread rains across the southern half of the world's main
arabica coffee region in Brazil are triggering early blooms on
trees, which will form the first beans to mature for the 2017
harvest.
The first wave of rains, which broke a dry spell that
started in June, pushed through southeast Brazil in mid-August,
unleashing moderate flowering seen by Reuters while on a tour
through the main coffee belt on Wednesday.
The early blooms are potentially a good sign for next year's
crop but it is too soon to say for sure. The question of whether
these early flowers will yield coffee that makes it to market is
an important one for traders, local roasters and international
buyers of the commodity.
The world is entering its second year of a global coffee
supply deficit that commodities analysts at Rabobank forecast
will deepen to 2.2 million bags in 2016/2017.
All may be for naught, though, if there is too little rain
in the coming months to sustain the development of coffee buds
and cherries, said agronomist Ezelino Tessarini at the Coopinhal
cooperative, which moves more than 125,000 bags of arabica beans
a year.
"I'm not sure the coffee from these blooms will amount to
much. It's very early," Tessarini said from a warehouse as he
helped advise producers bustling through the hilly town now that
most of the current bumper crop has been harvested.
From flower to a ripe cherry, it takes just over six months,
Tessarini said, adding that the beans formed from these flowers
would be ready in March, "which is still two months from the
traditional start of harvest here."
Coffee research group Procafe said on Wednesday trees in
Varginha, the heart of arabica country in South Minas Gerais,
were flowering at least two weeks earlier than normal, which has
raised concerns over the viability of the early blooms.
"We are also entering La Niña, which means a dry spell is
likely before December rains start for real, so I wouldn't count
on this flowering too much," Tessarini added.
NEXT FEW MONTHS CRUCIAL
The main flowering of Brazil's arabica coffee crop typically
occurs in a few waves from late September through November. If
these flowers, which are vulnerable to dry spells, abort in the
coming months, it will sap trees' potential to produce.
Judith Ganes at J Ganes Consulting said after seeing photos
of the flowering taken by Reuters that it was not robust and
could be lost before harvest.
Next year's crop, by all accounts, will be smaller than this
season's massive 40 million to 50 million bag arabica harvest as
Brazil's trees gear down in their natural biennial cycle. How
far they do so will be defined in the coming months.
Meanwhile, local roasters say they are struggling to find
ample supplies of coffee, especially robusta, even as harvest
winds down.
Record exports in 2015 combined with three years of drought
over various parts of Brazil's coffee belt have depleted
producers' stocks.
This prompted the government in the past weeks to resume
auctions of public arabica stocks to help struggling roasters.
The rains, which drenched the lower half of Brazil's main
coffee belt along the border between São Paulo and Minas Gerais
states from dawn until nightfall on Wednesday, suspended
harvesting of the tail end of the current crop.
The head of sales at Coopinhal, the coffee cooperative in
Espirito Santo do Pinhal, said about 10 percent of the region's
arabica crop was still on trees ready for harvest.
"Only the highest altitudes are left to bring in," said
Carlos Eduardo Jeremias, speaking from a sorting room where
workers culled through stacks of samples of new crop beans in
small tin containers.
"Some of the best coffees come from these altitudes."
