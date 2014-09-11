BRIEF-Palestine's Golden Wheat Mills Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 251,003 versus JOD 64,050 year ago
SAO PAULO, Sept 11 Brazil's coffee crop is likely to reach 48.83 million bags in 2015 based on historical trends, up 9.6 percent from this year's drought-stricken harvest, according to the government's crop supply agency Conab.
In May, Conab estimated Brazil would produce 44.57 million 60-kg bags this year after hot, dry weather hurt arabica output from the world's biggest coffee belt.
With this year's harvest almost over, Conab is expected to announce a new 2014 crop forecast next week.
Conab said its 2015 outlook was based on trends over the past five years, assuming a 1.6 percent drop in area planted with arabica and a stable area planted with robusta. In January Conab will give its first 2015 forecast based on field research. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 32.8 million versus EGP 13.3 million year ago