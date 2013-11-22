BRASILIA Nov 22 Brazil will likely suspend debt payments being made by its struggling coffee producers as prices for the commodity remain near four-year lows, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

An official at the ministry told reporters the National Monetary Council said it would likely approve the ministry's request to suspend producers' debt payments until 2015. (Reporting by Nestor Rabello; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)