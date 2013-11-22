(Adds details)
By Nestor Rabello
BRASILIA Nov 22 Brazil will likely suspend debt
payments being made by its struggling coffee producers as prices
for the commodity remain near seven-year lows, the agriculture
ministry said on Friday.
Minister Antônio Andrade told reporters the ministry has
requested the National Monetary Council approve its plan to
suspend producers' debt payments until 2015 and the council
indicated to the minister that it would approve the request in
its meeting today.
The extension of producer debt is one of the standard
responses of the Brazilian government to crises in the
agriculture sector. Most of the debt in the farming sector is
held by the state-run banks such as Banco do Brasil.
"The debts of production and commercialization of the crop
will be renegotiated with the first payment falling due in July
2015," Andrade said.
He added that producers would have to pay down 20 percent of
the current debts to qualify for renegotiation of the remaining
80 percent.
"We want producers to stop selling coffee to pay their
debts," said Andrade about the effects of producer selling on an
already weak global coffee market.
Brazil is the world's largest producer and exporter of the
commodity and when coffee prices weaken, producers need to sell
more coffee to cover their monthly bills, which leads to a
vicious cycle, or negative feedback loop, he said.
Front month New York ICE arabica futures hit their
lowest levels in seven years earlier this month, due to the over
supply of the commodity globally.
In recent months, Brazil auctioned to producers 3 million
bags worth of options to sell coffee to government warehouses
above market prices to help the troubled sector by soaking up
excess supply after a bumper Brazilian coffee harvest.
Producers and cooperatives have threatened to protest, dump
coffee on roads and suspend selling in recent weeks to pressure
the government to accelerate negotiations and offer support to
the sector in the face of the extended downturn in prices.
The minister said he did not have an idea of the exact
volume of debt that would be renegotiated.
According to market sources, Brazil's most cost-competitive
farms can produce at as low as 80-85 cent/lb in flatter areas
with mechanized harvesting. But higher altitudes or hilly areas
that rely more heavily on manual labor and that have lower
yields will be losing money at these prices.
An informal estimate by the U.S. Department of Agriculture
puts cost of production in Guaxupe, one of Brazil's premier
arabica regions in Southern Minas Gerais state, at $1.42/lb,
well above current market prices for the commodity.
(Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Writing
by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Andrew Hay)