* Gov't could top up credit coffee stock-building fund
* Private sector could also lend more to producers
SAO PAULO Aug 17 Brazil's government and
private banks look set to boost lending to coffee producers, the
national coffee producers' association, CNC, said on Friday, to
tide them over when they choose to defer sales in the hope of
receiving a higher asking price later.
The CNC said in an e-mailed bulletin that the government
would vote at the end of August about adding 600 million reais
($297.10 million) to its Funcafe coffee loan program that would
take its total funds this season to 1.8 billion reais.
The association said private lenders had also expressed an
interest in allocating more loans to coffee producers and
estimated an additional 1.2 billion reais could be made
available.
If disbursed as the CNC hopes, the additional public and
private funds would be enough to stock an additional four
million bags of coffee or nearly a tenth of this year's harvest,
should producers choose to use these credit lines.
Brazil is the world's top coffee producer and is now
harvesting a harvest which the agriculture ministry has
estimated at 50.45 million 60-kg bags.
The director for coffee at the agriculture ministry, Edilson
Alcantara, told Reuters in March that the government was seeking
to use credit to encourage producers to defer sales when they
deemed prices inadequate.
New York arabica coffee futures touched an eight-week low on
Thursday this week but recovered slightly on Friday. The
December contract rose 0.9 percent to finish at $1.6320 a lb.
ICE certified arabica stocks continued to rise to the
highest level in nearly two years, reaching nearly 1.85 million
bags by Aug. 16, with more than 109,000 bags pending grading.