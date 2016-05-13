SAO PAULO May 13 Brazil's 2016/17 coffee
harvest, forecast at 56.4 million 60-kg bags, was 7 percent
completed by May 9, local analyst Safras e Mercado said on
Friday.
No comparative data was provided for this time last year.
Safras' lead coffee specialist, Gil Barabach, said the ample
rains following flowering in September "have guaranteed good
bean formation." He said that arabica crop is about three to
four weeks ahead of normal, due to the early flowering.
Most of the beans so far harvested in Brazil, the world's
top coffee producer, have come from the two biggest coffee
states: Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo. The latter is the
leading producer of robusta coffee.
So far, 2.81 million bags of arabica and 1.41 million bags
of robusta have been harvested.
Weather had been largely dry until recently in the country's
coffee belt, though some isolated showers have been falling in
those areas over the past days. A new cold front is due to enter
the region early next week.
Rains hurt the quality of coffee during the harvest,
infusing a bitter taste to the beans.
