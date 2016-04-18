RIO DE JANEIRO, April 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Poor
Brazilians have been lured to coffee plantations with promises
of good wages only to find themselves living in squalor and debt
bondage, although the government has taken steps to name and
shame farms involved in modern slavery, aid agencies said on
Monday.
South America's largest country has made significant
improvements in tackling forced labour in agriculture, with the
Ministry of Labour publishing a "dirty list" of employers
benefiting from modern slavery, said Michael Sheridan, director
of the 'Coffeelands Program' of Catholic Relief Services.
Conditions "analogous to slavery" have been seen on some of
the 15 farms flagged by Brazilian authorities, with armed guards
preventing workers from leaving properties and labourers
required to apply toxic chemicals without protective equipment,
Sheridan said, citing Brazilian government data.
"Brazil is ahead of the curve when it comes to tackling
slavery in supply chains," Sheridan told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
"There are some flaws in their (monitoring) programs, but
Brazil is positioning its coffee companies to deliver the kind
of transparency customers are demanding," he said after
presenting a report on modern slavery in Brazil's coffee sector
to U.S. business executives last week.
About 400 workers have been freed from slave-like conditions
in Brazilian coffee plantations since 2002, Sheridan said,
adding that total number of indentured farmers is likely far
higher.
As the world's largest coffee producer, conditions on farms
in Brazil face scrutiny from large, multinational firms and
consumers around the world.
Two of the world's largest coffee firms, Nestle and Jacobs
Douwe Egberts, admitted last month that Brazilian beans produced
using slave labour may have ended up in their coffee, following
reports from rights groups.
"Unfortunately, forced labour is an endemic problem in
Brazil and no company sourcing coffee and other ingredients from
the country can fully guarantee that it has completely removed
forced labour practices or human rights abuses from its supply
chain," Nestle said in a statement.
Despite problems in the industry, Brazil's government has
been relatively transparent in publishing information on farms
that have been caught abusing workers - unlike other coffee
exporting nations, Sheridan said.
This data allows for campaigners to better monitor the
situation and suggest improvements, he said.
With Brazil's government in paralysis after President Dilma
Rousseff lost a crucial impeachment vote in the lower house of
Congress on Sunday, some observers worry that the fight against
modern slavery will take a back seat to political wrangling.
"In the short-term, we are more likely to get more traction
from the private sector than the public sector because of the
political issues Brazil is dealing with," Sheridan said.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Ros Russell; please
add:; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)