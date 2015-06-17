RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17 Brazil's agriculture
minister, Katia Abreu, traveled to Miami on Wednesday to try to
increase the sale of Brazilian coffee to restaurant chains
Burger King and Tim Hortons, the ministry said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Tim Hortons, Canada's largest chain of coffee shops,
currently imports 90,000 tonnes of coffee, a third of which
comes from Brazil, the ministry said.
"We want to increase that amount by a lot," Abreu told
reporters at a press conference in Brasilia before the trip.
Tim Hortons and Burger King are owned by Restaurant Brands
International Inc.
Abreu said she would meet Josh Kobza, chief financial
officer of Restaurant Brands International, and billionaire
Jorge Paulo Lemann, co-founder of investment firm 3G Capital and
chairman of Restaurant Brands International.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)