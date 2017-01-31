BOGOTA/SAO PAULO Jan 31 Defense ministers from
Brazil and Colombia agreed to step up their fight against drug
traffickers at a meeting on Tuesday in the Brazilian city of
Manaus, where feuding drug gangs set off a recent string of
deadly prison riots.
The countries promised to share intelligence and
transportation along a porous 1,000-mile (1,600 km) border
cutting through the Amazon rainforest, where they have struggled
to slow the flow of drugs in recent years.
Demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia
(FARC) as part of a deal ending more than 50 years of war has
raised concerns that heavily armed former combatants could join
with increasingly powerful drug gangs in Brazil.
"We cannot let peace in Colombia be cause for concern in the
region," said Colombian Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas.
"We must stop the so-called dissident FARC forces from advancing
toward our borders ... All of our military and policing muscle
will be brought against the dissidents."
The splintering of FARC forces coincides with a bloody
realignment among the drug gangs running the roughly $4.5
billion cocaine trade in Brazil, the world's biggest consumer
after the United States, and funneling drugs to Europe.
For years, Brazil's two most powerful gangs, the Sao
Paulo-based First Capital Command (PCC) and the Red Command,
based in Rio de Janeiro, divided the national drug market and
shared the most lucrative trafficking routes.
However, a wave of prison massacres starting in Manaus this
month signaled a violent break between the PCC and gangs allied
with the rival Red Command, leaving about 140 dead and
underscoring the chaos in Brazil's penitentiary system.
Brazilian Defense Minister Raul Jungmann stepped up visits
to the country's remote border regions, pledging to double the
budget for a high-tech surveillance program supporting some
1,500 soldiers in the 24 garrisons along the Amazon border.
($1 = 3.15 reais)
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota and Brad Haynes in
Sao Paulo; Editing by David Gregorio)