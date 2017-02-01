BRIEF-India's Bannari Amman Spinning Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Brazil's Trade Ministry published on Wednesday export data for the month of January. See the table below for the main commodities exports: Commodity January 2017 January 2016 COFFEE (60 KG BAG) 2.5 mln 2.49 mln CRUDE OIL (TNS) 5.6 mln 3.92 mln SOYBEANS (TNS) 912,000 394,000 IRON ORE (TNS) 28.9 mln 25.04 mln SUGAR RAW (TNS) 1.78 mln 1.13 mln POULTRY (TNS) 325,400 286,300 CORN (TNS) 1.45 mln 4.4 mln Source: Brazil's Trade Ministry (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora)
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Mr Price Group Ltd posted a 12 percent drop in full-year earnings, the first drop in annual profit since 2001, as consumers struggle in a sluggish economy.