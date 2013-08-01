(Adds table of commodity exports in July) SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Brazil's soy and coffee exports slipped in July compared with June, while iron ore shipments climbed over the same period, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday. After Brazil's record soybean harvest ended in May, exports slipped to 5.66 million tonnes last month from 6.5 million in June. Coffee exports also eased. July iron ore exports rose to 29.69 million tonnes from 26.1 million tonnes the month earlier . Brazil is the world's top exporter of sugar, coffee, and orange juice and may surpass the U.S. as top soybean producer this season. The country posted a trade deficit of $1.897 billion in July, today. JULY 2013 JUNE 2013 JULY 2012 COFFEE (60 KG BAG) 1.92 MLN 2.08 MLN 1.82 MLN SOYBEANS (TNS) 5.66 MLN 6.50 MLN 4.13 MLN SOYMEAL (TNS) 1.60 MLN 1.27 MLN 1.54 MLN SOYOIL (TNS) 109,900 104,885 152,400 CORN (TNS) 733,300 276,300 1.70 MLN ORANGE JUICE (TNS) 149,600 137,900 202,100 SUGAR RAW (TNS) 1.85 MLN 1.79 MLN 2.08 MLN SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 444,200 417,400 408,900 PULP (TNS) 832,700 761,900 745,100 ALUMINUM (TNS) 23,500 36,400 35,500 IRON ORE (TNS) 29.69 MLN 26.11 MLN 27.25 MLN FUEL OILS (TNS) 789,100 367,300 709,600 CRUDE OIL (TNS) 1.16 MLN 1.16 MLN 2.01 MLN COTTON LINT (TNS) 22,600 14,100 39,800 ETHANOL (LTR) 350.5 MLN 279.5 MLN 414.4 MLN (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Carol Bishopric)