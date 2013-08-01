(Adds table of commodity exports in July)
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Brazil's soy and coffee exports
slipped in July compared with June, while iron ore shipments
climbed over the same period, the Trade Ministry said on
Thursday.
After Brazil's record soybean harvest ended in May, exports
slipped to 5.66 million tonnes last month from 6.5 million in
June. Coffee exports also eased.
July iron ore exports rose to 29.69 million tonnes from 26.1
million tonnes the month earlier .
Brazil is the world's top exporter of sugar, coffee, and
orange juice and may surpass the U.S. as top soybean producer
this season. The country posted a trade deficit of
$1.897 billion in July, today.
JULY 2013 JUNE 2013 JULY 2012
COFFEE (60 KG BAG) 1.92 MLN 2.08 MLN 1.82 MLN
SOYBEANS (TNS) 5.66 MLN 6.50 MLN 4.13 MLN
SOYMEAL (TNS) 1.60 MLN 1.27 MLN 1.54 MLN
SOYOIL (TNS) 109,900 104,885 152,400
CORN (TNS) 733,300 276,300 1.70 MLN
ORANGE JUICE (TNS) 149,600 137,900 202,100
SUGAR RAW (TNS) 1.85 MLN 1.79 MLN 2.08 MLN
SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 444,200 417,400 408,900
PULP (TNS) 832,700 761,900 745,100
ALUMINUM (TNS) 23,500 36,400 35,500
IRON ORE (TNS) 29.69 MLN 26.11 MLN 27.25 MLN
FUEL OILS (TNS) 789,100 367,300 709,600
CRUDE OIL (TNS) 1.16 MLN 1.16 MLN 2.01 MLN
COTTON LINT (TNS) 22,600 14,100 39,800
ETHANOL (LTR) 350.5 MLN 279.5 MLN 414.4 MLN
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Carol Bishopric)