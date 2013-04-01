(Adds table with breakdown of exports, details) SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazil's soybean exports rose to 3.54 million tonnes in March from 959,600 tonnes in February as a record crop flooded the nation's ports, trade ministry data showed on Monday. But the February total was down 8.2 percent from the 4.24 million tonnes exported in the same month a year earlier, as a record corn crop from last season kept taking up port space. Corn exports fell from February but were up 535 percent from a year ago as exporters kept shipping the record crop. The two commodities share the same port infrastructure. Ethanol exports fell while sugar, coffee and iron ore rose in March from the previous month. Brazil posted the smallest trade surplus for the month of March since 2001, another sign of the problems local exporters face to compete against rivals abroad as the Brazilian economy struggles to take off. COMMODITY EXPORTS MARCH 2013 MARCH 2012 FEBRUARY 2013 COFFEE (60 KG BAG) 2.3 MLN 2 MLN 1.89 MLN SOYBEANS (TNS) 3.54 MLN 4.24 MLN 959,600 SOYMEAL (TNS) 616,900 1.052 MLN 669,700 SOYOIL (TNS) 123,000 189,500 29,153 CORN (TNS) 1.6 MLN 278,300 2.29 MLN ORANGE JUICE (TNS) 179,700 172,100 175,700 SUGAR RAW (TNS) 1.51 MLN 625,300 1.21 MLN SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 433,100 369,000 567,300 PULP (TNS) 797,100 774,400 819,800 ALUMINUM (TNS) 45,700 36,100 25,100 IRON ORE (TNS) 22.57 MLN 27.54 MLN 20.67 MLN FUEL OILS (TNS) 579,300 664,500 212,700 CRUDE OIL (TNS) 1.84 MLN 2.88 MLN 1.54 MLN COTTON LINT (TNS) 39,600 64,000 47,400 ETHANOL (LTR) 73.5 MLN 78.6 MLN 208.1 MLN (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and David Gregorio)