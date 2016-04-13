SAO PAULO, April 13 Brazil should see
significant changes in the amounts of commodities it exports
and imports if Congress approves a request to impeach President
Dilma Rousseff, consultancy and brokerage firm INTL FCStone said
in a report on Wednesday.
FCStone projected that a change in the government, with
current Vice-President Michel Temer taking over, would lift
Brazil's real to 3.10 to the dollar compared to 3.54 currently,
strongly affecting the competitiveness of some products abroad.
The firm said if the impeachment is rejected and Rousseff
stays in, however, the real could fall to 4.10 to the dollar,
increasing the price advantage of Brazilian exports.
For soybeans, for example, FCStone says total exports this
year could fall from the current estimate of 54 million tonnes
to 50 million tonnes if the government changes and the real
appreciates, shifting some buying to the United States. In the
alternative scenario, Brazil could export as much as 56 million
tonnes.
For sugar, FCStone says impeachment could reduce the
sweetener's profitability in export deals, encouraging local
mills to increase ethanol production to sell the fuel locally.
The brokerage also thinks an eventual ousting of Rousseff
would boost a current trend of corn imports, since foreign
shipments would become cheaper for pork and poultry producers
that are suffering with tight local supplies.
Brazil's lower house is expected to vote on Sunday on
Rousseff's impeachment request. If approved, the process would
be sent to the Senate for a final vote.
Rousseff's PT party could still try to block the whole
process appealing to the Supreme Court. In that case, it is not
clear how long judges would take to decide on the legality of
the process.
