By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, June 12 Companies in Brazil are overly exposed to steep swings in currency and commodities markets, which could weigh on their ability to service their debt during times of financial stress, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Companies in Brazil suffered fewer credit rating actions than in other Latin American countries, although negative steps were taken for airlines, paper and pulp, and steel, Moody's said in a report. Such actions partially reflected exposure to cyclical sectors, commodities and currency volatility.

A team of Moody's analysts led by Filippe Goossens said in the report that the credit research company's ratings drift may fluctuate between "stable to negative" depending on the degree of cyclical exposure that each company it covers has.

The Moody's report underscores the high dependence that Brazil has on raw materials for exports and corporate profits. Analysts have said that a pronounced slowdown in China, Brazil's largest single trading partner, could undermine growth.

The analysts identified key challenges for several sectors. For instance, Brazilian homebuilders are facing cost overruns and challenges completing sales, which made Moody's push out expectations for a sector recovery to late 2012 or early 2013.

In the case of steelmakers, their creditworthiness may suffer in the wake of strong competition from imports, high raw materials costs and weaker local activity.

As debt problems in Europe escalate and continue to affect global credit markets, companies in Brazil might increasingly tap local debt markets for financing, Moody's added.

"Given the renewed risk aversion stemming from the ongoing crisis in Europe, we believe that only the highest rated names in defensive sectors will be able to tap the markets over the near term," Goossens and his team wrote in the report.

Central bank efforts to lower interest rates might make it more expensive for companies to hold large amounts of cash, creating an incentive to refinance foreign currency-denominated liabilities, the analysts added.