SAO PAULO Dec 17 The Brazilian Congress on Thursday approved the 2016 national budget bill, preserving a popular welfare social program made possible after the government reduced the fiscal savings target.

The budget bill foresees additional revenue of around 10 billion reais coming from a tax on financial transactions (CPMF), which Congress has yet to approve. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Leonardo Goy; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by James Dalgleish)