BRASILIA Aug 19 Brazil's interim President
Michel Temer and his economic team met with senior lawmakers on
Friday to urge them to pass austerity measures stuck in Congress
amid pressure for the government to increase spending.
Temer and Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles led
negotiations in Sao Paulo with lawmakers regarding bills to
limit the spending of states and add flexibility on the use of
federal tax revenues.
Lawmakers from poorer northern states demanding more federal
funds have blocked approval of the measures that were scheduled
to be voted on this week. Upcoming October municipal elections
also have reduced the quorum in both houses of Congress,
complicating the outlook for a vote.
"The government is worried and wants to push for the
approval of these measures," said a Temer adviser who asked for
anonymity because he was not authorized to comment on the matter
publicly. "We need to get these bills approved so we can move
with the more important fiscal measures."
Meirelles told reporters after the meeting in Sao Paulo that
he received assurances from leaders in the Senate and lower
house that the government proposal to put a ceiling on spending
would be approved before the end of the year.
"Spending next year will not rise above the inflation rate
seen this year," he said.
Temer has vowed to push for unpopular measures to cap
federal spending and reduce the benefits of Brazil's generous
pension system to rebalance the government's overdrawn accounts.
Still, Temer has come under fire for being flexible on some
austerity measures and raising the wages of public servants to
win support in the Senate for the removal of President Dilma
Rousseff, his former ally and running mate.
Rousseff, who is accused of doctoring government fiscal
accounts, is widely expected to be impeached by the Senate later
this month, according to local newspaper surveys of senators.
She has denied any wrongdoing and accuses Temer, her vice
president, of conspiring against her.
