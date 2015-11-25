BRASILIA Nov 24 The Brazilian Senate on Tuesday
approved a presidential decree that helps hydroelectric
producers hit by record droughts, in a move that could raise
investors' appetite for power plants up for auction on
Wednesday.
The approval of the decree is crucial to grant judicial
guarantees for potential bidders in an auction in which the
government expects to raise 17 billion reais ($4.60 billion),
analysts said.
President Dilma Rousseff is counting on that money to
improve public finances severely compromised after years of
heavy expenditures and hefty tax breaks to local businesses.
The decree allows the owners of hydroelectric plants to
raise electricity charges on customers if their production falls
due to droughts.
Power plants were allowed to increase tariffs this year
after they piled up massive debts in 2013 and 2014, when the
government mandated rate reductions to artificially control
inflation. Brazil has recorded three straight years of record
droughts in the densely populated south.
A growing number of hydroelectric companies have secured
injunctions exempting them from paying the additional costs for
costly spot energy as their output dwindle.
About two-thirds of Brazil's power grid is dependent on
hydroelectricity.
($1 = 3.6978 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)