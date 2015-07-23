By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA, July 22
BRASILIA, July 22 Brazil's largest party, the
PMDB, will back the reduction of the government's fiscal savings
target and ultimately approve austerity measures despite
political tensions, an influential senator told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Senator Romero Juca, a PMDB leader in the upper house, said
he "applauds" President Dilma Rousseff's decision to slash the
key target to rebuild credibility.
Critical of Rousseff's economic policies, Juca said he is
confident his party colleagues will approve legislation later
this year to cut expenditures and bolster revenues.
"We have discussed it and the PMDB will support this new
target," said Juca. "The tensions that we see now are part of a
political battle, but nobody can argue against the numbers and
reality. We need to turn things around."
A deepening political crisis that has soured Rousseff's ties
with her allies in Congress, including the PMDB, threatens to
derail her plans to shore up public accounts and to keep from
losing Brazil's investment grade rating.
Falling revenues forced Rousseff's government to cut the
primary surplus target on Wednesday to 0.15 percent of GDP from
1.1 percent. That change has to be ratified by Congress.
Rebellious lawmakers have watered down many of Rousseff's
cost-cutting measures and passed bills to raise spending. Juca
himself raised questions in the government when he proposed an
amendment to change the fiscal target earlier this month.
Still, Juca said Rousseff could allay concerns by moving
quickly to include her allies in economic policy decisions.
"The government needs to open up a dialogue, propose
policies, but more importantly, listen more," said Juca, who
publicly supported Rousseff's rival in last year's presidential
election.
Facing record-low popularity, Rousseff is struggling to
defuse the political crisis triggered by the investigation of
dozens of allied lawmakers for alleged involvement in a
corruption scandal at state-run giant Petrobras.
The speaker of the lower house of Congress and PMDB leader
Eduardo Cunha broke ties with the government last week over
accusations Rousseff is conspiring to incriminate him in the
scandal.
Juca said the Senate will move to approve a bill to
repatriate money Brazilians hold abroad that could bring 20
billion reais ($6.2 billion) in extra revenues this year. He
said another measure to raise corporate taxes will also get the
green light from his party.
($1 = 3.22 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Ken Wills)