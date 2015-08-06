BRASILIA Aug 6 Brazil's lower house of Congress
overwhelmingly passed a bill late on Wednesday to raise the
wages of some public employees and police officers in a major
blow to President Dilma Rousseff, who is losing control of her
legislative alliance.
The vote complicates Rousseff's efforts to rebalance public
accounts and avoid losing Brazil's coveted investment-grade
rating next year.
In a 445-16 vote, the lower house passed the bill, which
could cost state coffers an extra 2.5 billion reais ($714
million) per year.
In the first week since their return from their midyear
recess, lawmakers of the government's alliance, including from
Rousseff's own Workers' Party, broke ranks and supported
legislation that raises public expenditures.
The bill, which alters the constitution, still has to go
through another vote in the lower house and another two rounds
of voting in the Senate.
Earlier this year lawmakers passed legislation to raise the
wages of judiciary workers and are delaying a vote on austerity
measures to raise corporate taxes.
($1 = 3.4982 Brazilian reais)
