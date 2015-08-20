BRASILIA Aug 19 Brazil's Senate approved a bill
to roll back payroll tax breaks on Wednesday that is a key
measure in President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to reduce a gaping
fiscal deficit and restore confidence in her government's
accounts.
The Senate voted 45-27 to pass the bill. It was received
from the lower house with no changes, so it will go to Rousseff
to be signed into law without delay.
The vote puts an end to months of heated debate over the
final major piece of legislation in Rousseff's fiscal austerity
plan aimed at saving Brazil's threatened investment grade credit
rating.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)