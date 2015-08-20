(Add revenue estimates from bill)
BRASILIA Aug 19 Brazil's Senate approved a bill
to roll back payroll tax breaks on Wednesday that is a key
measure in President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to reduce a gaping
fiscal deficit and restore confidence in her government's
accounts.
The Senate voted 45-27 to pass the bill. It was received
from the lower house with no changes, so it will go to Rousseff
to be signed into law without delay.
The vote puts an end to months of heated debate over the
final major piece of legislation in Rousseff's fiscal austerity
plan aimed at saving Brazil's threatened investment grade credit
rating.
Though a victory for Rousseff, the bill was watered down in
the lower house, where lawmakers voted to maintain tax breaks
for several businesses, such as call centers, transport
companies and the poultry industry, among others.
These changes to the government's original bill reduced
the generation of new fiscal revenues to 10 billion reais
($2.8 billion) a year from the planned 13 billion reais.
Rousseff has struggled to pass austerity measures through a
rebellious Congress, with the lower house approving bills that
raise spending introduced by Speaker Eduardo Cunha, who broke
with her coalition and defected to the opposition last month.
Rousseff, who was narrowly re-elected last year, made a
policy U-turn in February and announced she was going to double
the social security tax rate on corporate gross revenue,
reducing payroll tax breaks for 56 business sectors.
The roll-back is part of her effort to undo fiscal measures
that were aimed at stimulating the economy during her first term
but which eroded the government's accounts and raised fears
about the country's financial health.
Other government measures that reduced pension and
unemployment benefits have cleared Congress, but they were also
diluted by lawmakers, reducing their effect on fiscal savings.
($1 = 3.4927 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)