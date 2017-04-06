(Adds lawmaker comments and context)
By Lisandra Paraguassu and Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazilian President Michel
Temer plans to water down its landmark pension reform proposal
to ease lawmakers' resistance to the controversial bill key to
rebalance the government's depleted finances.
Temer said in a radio interview on Thursday he has
authorized the lawmaker sponsoring the plan to alter its terms
as long as he maintains the bill's minimum retirement age. He
did not specify what changes could take place.
The reform plan, submitted last year to Congress, sets a
minimum retirement age at 65 for both men and women and requires
more years on the job for workers to gain full pension benefits.
Those points and others to limit benefits have drawn
criticism from public servants and labor unions alike, irking
lawmakers who face elections next year.
A newspaper survey of lawmakers on Wednesday showed support
for the proposal fell well below the 308 votes necessary to pass
the lower house of Congress, with only 92 in favor and 242
against.
Arthur Maia, the lawmaker sponsoring the legislation, told
reporters later on Thursday that he will change the proposal to
protect the poorest without hurting the "backbone" of the
amendment.
He is considering altering the transition rules for those
nearing the retirement age, easing pension requirements for
farmers and agricultural workers while keeping some special
benefits to teachers and police.
Maia said he will unveil his proposed changes on April 18.
A revamp of Brazil's costly pension system is the
centerpiece of Temer's crusade to balance the government budget
and reverse the rise in public debt as he seeks to lift Latin
America's largest economy from its deepest recession on record.
Still, some investors fear he could face a rocky road ahead
due to a bickering Congress and corruption probes ensnaring
senior figures of his administration.
Temer could even be unseated if Brazil's top electoral court
rules that he and former President Dilma Rousseff, under whom he
was vice president, used illegal money to fund their 2014
campaign. Rousseff was impeached in 2016.
The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) on Tuesday delayed any
verdict in the trial until at least May, playing into what
Temer's aides have outlined as a defense strategy centered on
dragging the case out through 2018.
Still, Temer said in the radio interview he wishes that the
issue will be solved "as soon as possible" in order to reduce
uncertainty.
(Reporting by Patricia Duarte and Bruno Federowski; writing by
Bruno Federowski; editing by James Dalgleish, G Crosse)