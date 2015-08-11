(Adds senior official on strategy, Cunha reaction)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Aug 11 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff and leading senators plan to introduce an agenda of
market-friendly proposals this week, in a move one senior
official said was aimed at countering a revolt by lower chamber
lawmakers.
The "Brazil Agenda" put forward by Senate President Renan
Calheiros was discussed at a dinner Rousseff hosted for senators
from her coalition on Monday as she looks to rekindle economic
growth and overcome a major political crisis.
The conversation suggests a rapprochement between Rousseff
and Calheiros, whose ties had been strained because of the
senator's outrage at being investigated for alleged involvement
in a corruption scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras,
formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
A senior official in Rousseff's cabinet said the "positive"
dialogue with the Senate leader was designed to counter the
aggressive opposition of the speaker of the lower chamber,
Eduardo Cunha, since his recent defection to the other side of
the floor.
It also could help her fend off a potential impeachment
attempt over a corruption scandal and a probe into government
accounting practices.
"Many of Renan's proposals fully coincide with our own,"
Rousseff said during an event on energy investments. "They show
on the part of the Senate an inclination to help Brazil find a
way out of its difficulties as fast as possible."
Cunha reacted angrily to the Senate agenda and said any
attempt to isolate the lower chamber countered the constitution.
"It won't fly, it's a dumb move," he told reporters.
Many of the proposals are likely to draw opposition within
Rousseff's own Workers' Party too. Among them are regulating
outsourced labor, raising inheritance taxes and introducing paid
services in Brazil's government-provided healthcare system.
The final list of proposals will be ready on Wednesday or
Thursday, Senator Romero Juca, an influential senator from the
PMDB party, said by Twitter.
The 27 measures fall into three areas: business
and infrastructure, fiscal discipline, and social protection.
They also include raising the retirement age and fast-tracking
environmental licensing for infrastructure projects.
"This is a contribution from the National Congress, based on
its independence," Calheiros said on Monday.
The government's majority leader in the lower House, Jose
Guimaraes of the Workers Party, said he was open to talking
about the proposals.
"It's important at a moment like this," he said, "that the
House has a dialog with the country and not just keep voting the
programs that were already on the agenda but also adding a
positive agenda for the country."
(Additional reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony
Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Lisa Von Ahn and Alan Crosby)